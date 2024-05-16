Bridgerton season 3: Banita debuts in American series as Miss Malhotra; Netizens can't keep calm

Much loved American web-series Bridgerton's season 3 has now started streaming on Netflix. While the new season has received a warm welcome from Indian fans, many of them are pleasantly surprised to see Indian actress Banita Sandhu in it.

Banita who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shoojit Sircar's October alongside Varun Dhawan later worked in Tamil, Telugu, and English films as well. And now Indian fans are jumping with excitement after seeing her making an acting debut in an American series.

Netizens share excitement after spotting Banita Sandhu in Bridgerton season 3

Social media is flooded with fans reacting to the news of Banita Sandhu being a part of Bridgerton season 3. The actress plays the role of Miss Malhotra in the new season.

Those who have been watching the show since it first premiered in 2020 are on the seventh sky because it has become another reason for them to binge the series. Take a look at some of the tweets.

"banita sandhu in bridgerton ?? damnn why didnt i know about this" tweeted a fan.

Another excited lover of Banita and Bridgerton wrote, "banita sandhu in bridgerton???? WOW"

A non-Indian fan also expressed her happiness and tweeted, "Oh that's banita sandhu I'm so happy for her, western series giving Indian women more diverse representation. I'm here for it"

"Banita Sandhu in #BRIDGERTON S3 as Miss Malhotra! I'm screaming" penned a fan on X.

Have a look at some more tweets:

More about Bridgerton

The American historical romance series' third season is about the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Previously, it was unveiled that Penelope was Lady Whistledown, and in this season, Penelope will face the consequences of overhearing Colin, her longtime crush, declaring that he will never marry her. This season also focuses on the aftermath of Penelope's fallout with her best friend Eloise Bridgerton (played by Claudia Jessie).

Banita Sandhu's work front

Apart from Bridgerton season 3, Banita Sandhu is gearing up for the release of Detective Sherdil. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will have her alongside Diljit Dosanjh.