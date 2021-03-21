Bromance Alert: Arjun Kapoor’s latest PICS leave Ranveer Singh impressed; Latter says ‘Haaye Garmi’

Arjun Kapoor has taken to his Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures of him and his BFF actor Ranveer Singh dropped a comment on the same.

is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Be it his performances in films or his social media posts, he always manages to be in the news. The actor is an avid social media user; he keeps sharing interesting posts on Instagram to keep his fans hooked. Now, Arjun’s latest film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside has been released in theatres and has been receiving mixed reviews from fans as well as critics. The film has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Arjun has taken to his Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures of him. In the stills, the Half Girlfriend actor can be seen donning a white shirt that he paired with black pants and is posing by the sea. He is looking extremely handsome as he has opted for a stylish pair of sunglasses to complete his overall look. While sharing the same, Arjun wrote, “Do I love the beach? For sure!” Soon after he posted the same, actor tried to rekindle the bromance with Arjun as he was quick to drop a comment on his post; he wrote, “Haaye garmi.” The Gunday stars share a great bond.

Several other celebs like Rakul Preet Singh, Shibani Dandekar, Ekta Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others also dropped comments on Arjun’s post.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s comment on Arjun Kapoor’s latest post here:

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun Kapoor spoke about the criticisms he faces. The actor said is very practical about it. “When somebody is being criticized for something which is far more personal and is vindictive and there is certain angst that people feel for the baggage that I carry according to them, I cannot be responsible for that, and I cannot change that,” he added.

On the work front, Arjun will soon start working for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars , Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others in key roles.

