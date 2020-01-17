Brooklyn Nine Nine Season 6, You Season 2 and The Witcher, Netflix series and movies to watch this weekend

Looking at what to watch this weekend on Netflix? From Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 to You season 2 and Sex Education, here are a few series and movies to watch.

The weekend is here and with the weekend comes our confusion over what to binge-watch. Every week, Netflix has been dropping new series and movies. From international television shows to their own original content, there are so many series and movies to watch with so less time. So, we decided to help you out a little. We've handpicked five movies and five movies you could add to your watch list and binge-watch it with your special someone. Be it horror or comedy, there is something for all.

If you want to watch something hilarious this weekend, Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 has just debuted on the platform. Jake Peralta and his dad, oops, his Captain Holt are tickling the funny bone with their heist, cases and more. If you have been having tea over the Megxit drama, you could sit down to enjoy an episode or two (maybe a season) of The Crown.

Not interested in series? Well, you could watch Ghost Stories, Love Per Square Foot or even The Irishman. It's never too early to get into the Oscar spirits. If everything else fails, Friends and Dil Chahta Hai are still there to just keep things familiar. Without further ado, here's a look at our pick at the series and movies to watch:

What are you going to watch this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

