Brother sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are upto something exciting; Check out the VIDEO

Arjun Kapoor has hinted at a special collaboration with sister Janhvi Kapoor. Scroll further to find out.

is currently experiencing an incredibly positive response on his film ‘Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar’, which recently made its digital debut on a leading streaming platform. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial was initially released in the theaters in early 2021 but did not make a mark on the box office. Co-starring , the exhilarating narrative of the film made its way into the hearts of the audience and the members of the entertainment industry. Arjun’s performance as the cop with a heart was appreciated massively. Janhvi on the other also got a theatrical release in a similar period as Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar called ‘Roohi’ alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared an interesting story with Janhvi. Arjun hinted at a recent collaboration between him and the ‘Dhadak’ actress though he aimed to keep the fans guessing and waiting for the update. In the video, Arjun is wearing a black sweater paired with black jeans. While Janhvi is dressed sportingly in all grey. She is wearing grey shorts with a white tank top and a grey hoodie to go along with it. She chose to complete the look with black sneakers. In the caption of the Instagram story, Arjun wrote, “What are we upto!? Anu guesses”.

Take a look at the post:

Arjun and Janhvi have not shared screen space together yet. On the work front, Janhvi has recently collaborated with Anand Rai for a film titled ‘Good Luck Jerry’. She has completed the principal photography on the film. Arjun was last seen alongside Rakul Preet and Neena Gupta in ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ which was released directly on a streaming platform. He will next be seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Ek Villain Returns’.

Also Read| Arjun Kapoor is 'followin' Ranveer Singh's story vibes today; Did you check their bromance yet?

Share your comment ×