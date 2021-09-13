Brothers before others: Bhoot Police star Arjun Kapoor shares BTS video with Saif Ali Khan; WATCH

and starrer Bhoot Police was recently released on a major OTT platform. The horror comedy also co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam and has received a lukewarm response from audiences and critics. Arjun, who has shared screen space with Saif for the first time took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video. Both the actors are standing against the green screen and goofing around. Arjun wrote in the caption, “With nawaab saab the fun never stops #BROTHERSBEFOREOTHERS”. Both Arjun and Saif are wearing stylish black leather jackets in the video.

In a recent chat with IANS, director Pavan Kirpalani spoke about working with Saif and Arjun. He said, “Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are the perfect cast to portray Vibhooti and Chiraunji, it's almost like a dream come true to get these two brilliant actors to play these characters. Vibhooti is tailor-made for Saif, everything about Vibhooti fits Saif like a glove, he's owned and took the character to the next level.” He further added, “n my books Vibhooti is Saif's one of best performances, he owns the character”.

Take a look at the post:

Pavan further mentioned that Arjun added gravitas to the character and escalated it further than what was on the paper. He said, “Together both Saif-Arjun are a formidable pair, they literally have made each other's performance a lot better because of their interplay, their friction, and the love that they have for each other, it played out really well. It's really amazing to have these two talented actors in the film, they brought life to the reel brothers".

