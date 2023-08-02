Brown Munde fame AP Dhillon announces his docu-series in a heartfelt post; Malaika Arora REACTS

AP Dhillon needs no introduction. From Brown Munde to Excuses and from Desires to Tere Te, the prolific Punjabi singer has given us some of the biggest greatest chartbusters of all time. The Brown Munde hitmaker enjoys a massive fan base, spanning from India to Canada, till America. Keeping his insane popularity in mind, now a renowned OTT giant has announced a docu-series based on the life of powerhouse punjabi artiste. Titled AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, the upcoming docu-series will reportedly chronicle his journey of becoming a singing star.

AP Dhillon announces his docu-series on Instagram

On Wednesday, Dhillon took to his Instagram account and delighted his fans and followers as he shared the good news about his upcoming docu-series. Alongside an old video of him, where he can be seen singing and playing a guitar, he wrote a long heartfelt note. While sharing the update, an elated Dhillon wrote, “This video was taken the night before I left India to move to Canada. Everyday thousands of people like me leave their families to immigrate to a new world with the hopes of a better future. What these people do not realize is the struggle that lies ahead... cultural differences, language barriers, financial struggles, and lack of support within our own communities. We are all trying to find our way in a world that we don’t understand and that doesn’t understand us.”

“A lot of you know my music, but not many know about me and my journey. On August 18th my story, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, will be showcased on Prime Video,” he added.

“What I hope for you to take away from this is it’s not me that is a First Of A Kind but our entire generation is. All my fellow creatives who are paving the way for our culture to go global are the First Of A Kind and it is time to unite so that the world can recognize our movement. We are ALL the First Of A Kind, but definitely not the last,” Dhillon concluded.

Malaika Arora reacts to AP Dhillon’s post

While the comments section was flooded with fan comments, what stole our attention the most was Malaika Arora's reaction to AP Dhillon's post. Just like fans are finding it hard to keep their calm after the Excuses singer announced his docu-series, it looks like the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl, Malaika Arora, is equally excited for AP’s digital debut and her comment is a proof. Like every other fan of the punjabi singer, Malaika too took to his comments section and dropped a red heart as she reacted to Dhillon’s post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, AP Dhillon is heaping praises for his new single, Sleepless. Whereas, Malaika Arora was last seen in the music video, titled Tera Hi Khayal, with Guru Randhawa. Earlier, she made headlines for her OTT reality show, Moving In With Malaika, a show which offered viewers and exclusive look into her personal and professional life.