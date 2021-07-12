With B'Town getting back on track, trade experts weigh in on reopening of theatres & future of film industry

Exhibitors and trade analysts also weigh in on the challenges they will face because of the new variant of the virus. Read on to know more.

Bollywood is now gearing up to bounce back, with the shoots resuming and signs of cinema halls opening in a few states. It is believed that most of the industry work will be normal by August end. With the losses incurred in 2020 and the first half of 2021 due to the pandemic, we tried to take stalk of where the film industry stands.

Karan Taurani, Elara Capital

Last year, if you take a look at the Box Office (BO) revenue in general, excluding Regional cinema, Hindi and English BO revenue was down by almost 90 percent. I’m talking about the financial year 2020-21. Films that could have done a potential business of 1000 to 1500 Cr at the BO went directly to OTT. There were 25 such films. Hindi BO industry is close to 4000 Cr. out of which 33 percent went to OTT, 10 percent in cinemas and 90 percent was down in the overall industry. It was a crazy set of affairs.

This year, I was expecting the second wave to go away by June and things to start opening up. We were supposed to reach a threshold of 60 percent at the BO, meaning the decline in BO would be 60 percent compared to last year’s 90 percent. With the new variant of the virus coming in, Mumbai has gone down to Level 3. So, cinemas that were meant to open by July, will now not open until September or even October. They’re going to be really cautious about opening cinema chains, even restaurants, and malls.

The biggest challenge now is how the new variant of the virus behaves. We will get some clarity on that in the coming 4-6 weeks. If it is not curable by the vaccine, then it will be a big concern. Then, we’re heading for an entire year in doom. If the new variant is curable then it is completely fine as more and more people are getting vaccinated. Producers will wait till October-November but if they don’t see cinemas opening up before January 2022, they will go to OTT. Producers realize the importance of theatrical release, they see the visibility and monetization opportunity there. We saw what happened in terms of monetization with Radhe and Laxmii. A platform owner may pay you a certain amount of premium money at his risk, but producers will not go to this revenue share basis. Because they know there’s no potential for these models in India today.

Sooryavanshi was anyway not going to come before Diwali. Bell Bottom was announced earlier because has already got a slate of 4-6 more films ready for release in the next six months. How long can he also wait, given the kind of projects he has completed? The occupancy rate has to go up to 100 percent in at least some states like Maharashtra and Delhi for big films to release in theatres.

Akshaye Rathi, Exhibitor

One by one, the states are opening up. It is a matter of not more than two to four weeks, and largely the entire country should be open. It could be 50 percent or 100 percent, whatever. But in about one month from now, pretty much the entire country must be open.

The exhibition sector has taken a beating but somehow managed to survive. From here on, we need support from producers in terms of throwing a slew of releases as soon as it opens. And from the authorities in terms of policies. Putting it on and off is not going to bring the business back to normal. The state governments need to give us some relief. Gujarat has been proactive in terms of providing tax waivers. The other states need to follow in terms of the employment that is generated by this sector.

Girish Johar, Trade Analyst

Yes, there are very optimistic & bullish signs of the film industry coming on track. In the last 18 months or so, we have lost around 3000cr of Box Office Revenues & also lost more than 1000 screens permanently being closed. It was a very grim scenario but now, with vaccination in high gear & unlock happening, the audience's confidence in watching films increases, they are more comfortable & feel safe now. I think due to the dynamic nature of the pandemic, around 3 to 4 months will be taken for things to come back on track, provided vaccination is at good speed throughout the country with the third wave tapering off.

