BTS' Butter song finds a fan in Disha Patani as she aces a back flip to the tunes of the K pop band; WATCH

BTS just released their music video of Butter and well, guess who's hooked to it? None other than Disha Patani. The Radhe star shared a workout video while jamming to the latest song by the K-pop band and, left fans impressed.

Just like millions of music lovers across the globe, it seems that too was waiting for BTS to release their latest music video Butter. And as soon as the K-pop band released the song, Disha was hooked to it. We can say so as the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress wasted no time in creating a reel video on the BTS' Butter and sharing it on her Instagram handle with her fans. Disha, who previously too has shared videos jamming to BTS songs like Dynamite and more, seemed to be loving the new track too.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a gym video in which she is seen nailing a backflip from a height at the gym. She is seen clad in a pair of black shorts with a white tee. Her hair is neatly tied up in a ponytail and as she jumps, one can see her landing perfectly on the inflated mat. The song in the background was BTS' Butter and well, it left several fans of the K-pop band impressed. The Radhe star loves to create gym videos to inspire her fans to stay fit.

Take a look: (Click HERE to see the video)

Meanwhile, Disha has been in the news lately owing to her performance in starrer Radhe. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. It was released in theatres worldwide and in India, it hit the OTT platform on the Pay-Per-View model. Disha was seen romancing Salman in the film and fans loved her dance moves in the songs. Now, she will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on February 11, 2021.

Also Read|Disha Patani goes 'wow' as Tiger Shroff channels his inner daredevil and pulls off a flying kick; WATCH

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Share your comment ×