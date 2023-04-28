BTS star Jimin and Ranveer Singh to attend an event in New York? Fans believe so

Ranveer Singh, who is one of the most loved actors in town, is currently spending time in New York. On Thursday, he took to social media and offered glimpses of his trip. Not only this, Ranveer was spotted shopping on the streets of New York. The actor recently jetted off to the US to attend the Tiffany & Co. event. Earlier today, he confirmed that he will be attending the event as he shared a video of the invitation on his Instagram story. The latest report suggests that Ranveer will be joined by BTS singer Jimin at the grand event.

BTS star Jimin to attend the event in New York with Ranveer Singh?

According to Hindustan Times, Jimin, who is the brand ambassador of Tiffany & Co., was spotted in New York soon after Ranveer's pictures surfaced on social media. While no official confirmation has come if Jimin would join Ranveer for the event but the BTS Army believe so. His fans took to social media and reacted to the spotted pictures. A fan wrote, "Omg what do you mean two of my husbands will be at the same even??? Jimin x Ranveer meet up and I am dead." Another fan wrote, "Like f*** me JIMIN YOONGI CHRIS AND RANVEER IN NEW YORK rn? Someone teleport me there." Their appearances in New York City have sent their fans into a frenzy. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Ranveer was seen enjoying a sunny day in New York. He even shared the pictures of the beautiful skyline on his Instagram story. The actor was also seen enjoying a mouthwatering dessert and some refreshing drinks. Have a look:

Work front

Ranveer was last seen in Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Next, he has Shankar's pan India project in the pipeline. Recently, a source informed Pinkvilla that the film is set to roll from early 2024. Ranveer will start prepping for his part soon and it will be shot on large sets as well as at extravagant real-life locations. Apart from this, Ranveer has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh working out together goes viral; See it here