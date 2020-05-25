This BTS video of Kangana Ranaut's production house office at Pali Hill is a gorgeous and serene sight

In a behind-the-scenes video of Kangana Ranaut's intricate office at Pali Hill for her production house, Manikarnika Films, we see just how much detailing went into making the space more eco-friendly. Watch the video below.

's journey in Bollywood has truly been inspirational for many as the multiple National Film Award winner has shown us some remarkable performances over the years, with the most recent being her heartwarming act in Panga. Besides acting, Kangana has also forayed into writing, direction and adds another feather to her impressive hat with her own production house called Manikarnika Films, an ode to her 2019 movie. In what has been the actress's dream for more than a decade, her production house office is stationed at Pali Hill.

In a BTS video for her Elle Decor India shoot with celebrity designer Shabnam Gupta, Kangana gave us an inside look at her gorgeous and serene office. According to sources, the total landing cost of this dream studio is approximately Rs 48 crore along with the reconstruction and rebuilding of the place from scratch. With a soft touch of European style, most of the eclectic furniture that you see is customised and handmade. It's not just the dreamy aesthetic that left us impressed with Ranaut's workspace but also the fact that it strives to be environment friendly and plastic-free.

Check out the BTS video of Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office below:

Elegant would be an understatement!

"My mood is more zen-like space. I need something which is more in the 20s, more hand-done, more stitched and sewed and she [Shabnam] gets that and is able to interpret it," Kangana shared regarding her the thought process behind her intricately designed workspace.

Meanwhile, Kangana fans have a lot to look forward to as her upcoming projects boast of big films like Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas.

