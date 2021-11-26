BTS video of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s marriage goes viral amidst wedding buzz with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding news has become the talk of the town these days. Although there is no official confirmation yet, but everyone is geared up to finally see Kat as a bride ready to become Mrs. Kaushal. It was only today that reports of the rumoured lovebirds tying the knot on December 9 came out. Amidst all this, a BTS video of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has been going viral for all the right reasons. The video is of their on-screen marriage ceremony.

Well, from what we can see, the video appears to be from the sets of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s movie Bharat. We can see Salman in the getup of an elderly man standing in front of Katrina. On the director’s command, Kat puts the garland around Bhaijaan’s neck and then Salman does the same. After this, everyone starts cheering for them and we can see a shower of flowers too. We have to admit that the video has gone viral at the right time. Fans could not stop commenting about the video in the comments section.

Take a look:

Pinkvilla has learned that the much-in-love couple will tie the knot on December 9th at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. A source close to Katrina Kaif revealed that the lovebirds will exchange vows on 9th December. It's going to be an evening Hindu wedding. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big fat wedding. Remember, we were the first one to inform the news of wedding celebrations that will take place on 7th, 8th December are Sangeet and Mehendi, respectively, in Rajasthan.

