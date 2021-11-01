Bua Sushmita Sen can't contain her excitement as her brother Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa welcome baby girl

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 07:16 PM IST
   
News,sushmita sen,rajeev sen,Charu Asopa
Bua Sushmita Sen can't contain her excitement as her brother Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa welcome baby girl
Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa on Monday welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Rajeev Sen took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with the fans. He even shared the pictures along with the post. On this special occasion, the happy bua also took to social media and penned a heartwarming note on her little angel’s arrival. Her excitement is quite visible in the post. She has also shared a picture-making heart from her hand. 

Sushmita writes, “Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy. Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel I was blessed to witness it!!! Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You’re just the BEST!!! CONGRATULATIONS to Asopa & Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls!!! #yessssss #blessedindeed #sharing #happiness #buakijaan #duggadugga. I love you guys!!!”

In her post, Charu also replied saying, “Love you a lot didi. Bua ki jaan aagayi finally.” Sushmita’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl wrote, “Another Laxmi in the family. Congratulations.”

Take a look at the post here:

rohman-shawl

Earlier in the day, Rajeev wrote, “Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God.” Charu made the pregnancy announcement in May.

Credits: Sushmita Sen Instagram


