'Buas' Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya & Khushi pay a visit to their cousin Mohit Marwah's daughter; PIC

Back in August 2021, the Kapoor Khandaan graced Mohit Marwah and wife Antara Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower. A grand ‘Godh bharai’ ceremony was held and all the cousins including Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya, Khushi, Anshula, Arjun gathered together to celebrate. For those unaware, Mohit Marwah is Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor's nephew. Mohit made his Bollywood debut with Fugly in 2014.While Antara Motiwala is businessman Anil Ambani's wife, Tina Ambani's niece.

Mohit and Antara welcomed their little munchkin in October 2021. Sonam Kapoor’s mother, Sunita Kapoor had announced the ‘good news’ through social media. The note mentioned that Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala are blessed with a baby girl on October 20, 2021. Sharing the cutesy baby announcement, she wrote, “Many congratulations @mohitmarwah @Antara_M @ReenaMarwah” atop it. Mohit and Antara’s baby girl is now grown up and the new mommy is often seen sharing pictures of her daughter on social media. On February 09, Anatara shared a picture of her daughter with her buas Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya, and Khushi who paid a visit to their niece. In the cute photograph, Shanaya can be seen holding her niece while Khushi and Anshula played with the little girl. Sharing the glimpse, Antara wrote, “Buas & bunny”.

Take a look:

Mohit and Antara tied the knot in February 2018 in the UAE. The couple welcomed their first child on 20 October, 2021 and named her Thea. Taking to Instagram, Antara Marwah shared a glimpse of her daughter with Mohit Marwah to mark one month of their little bundle of joy. Along with the picture, the first time mum wrote, "One month of loving you 20.10.2021."

