Bulked up Anil Kapoor’s post workout pictures leave Neena Gupta impressed; Latter calls him an inspiration

Superstar Anil Kapoor recently shared a picture of himself and some overgrown muscles that he has acquired in the lockdown. Celebs like Neena Gupta and Shilpa Shetty are awestricken.

Age is truly just a number for 64-year-old Anil Kapoor who is currently breaking the internet with his post-workout pictures. Anil is acting in films since the late ’70s and after completing four decades in the show business, he is at his fittest now. Anil recently posted a picture on his Instagram handle and he has gained some serious amount of muscles having to work out and rest at home during the lockdown. Wearing an orange vest, Anil is showcasing the muscle gain from his right profile and those bulging triceps are proof of what Anil wrote in the caption ‘#hardworkpaysoff’.

Only a few actors maintain the relevancy that Anil Kapoor does in the Hindi film industry, where even if he is playing a supporting character, he towers the film and becomes a pulling factor for the audiences. He has played strong parts in recent films like Malang, Dil Dhadakne Do, AK vs AK, Mubarakan, and Total Dhamaal to name a few. His bulked-up picture has left certain celebrities mightly impressed and Neena Gupta is one of them who wrote, “You are an inspiration” while also seemed to second her opinion and wrote “#inspiration”. Anil’s caption could be a mission statement as he wrote, “Lockdown is compulsory, what you do with it is optional”.

He certainly utilized his time in the lockdown well and is busy with lots of films including Jug Jugg Jeeyo where he is starring opposite also co-starring are , Kiara Advani, and Prajakta Kohli. Anil will also be sharing screen space with son Harshvardhan Kapoor in the upcoming Abhinav Bindra biopic, he will be portraying Abhinav’s real-life father.

Also Read| Anil Kapoor wishes Madhuri Dixit on her birthday with lovely PICS: Looking forward to being on set with you

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Anil Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×