‘Bullets shall speak’: Sharmila Tagore recalls being threatened for marrying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Actor Sharmila Tagore took over the golden ear of Bollywood back in the day. Even today, the veteran actress has been spreading her charm on the big screen like a pro that she is. Recently, the actress who hails from a culturally rich background was in conversation with Twinkle Khanna for her YouTube channel Tweak India. During their chat, the Sharmila Tagore actress revealed that her family received threats after she decided to get married to Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi as he belonged to a different religion.

During their tête-à-tête, Sharmila Tagore shared how she met Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and spilled the beans about their first date. When Khanna asked her to share about the time when her family received threats over her inter-faith marriage with the ace cricketer, the actress said, “Yes, Bullets shall speak.”

The interviewer further asked her how does she makes sure that everything in the family is harmonious owning to the fact that she now has a blended family with her son Saif Ali Khan and daughter Soha Ali Khan being married out of their religion.

She said, “I don’t think I have anything to do with it. They all live in their own homes with their own adjustments. All want to keep in touch, basically. So, I really don’t have much to do with it.”

When Twinkle stated that she has set the bar for them, the Ghar Bazar actress divulged, “I guess because when in my family everybody was marrying to Bengalis, and in Tiger’s family, they were all married to people from their own community, Tiger and I were the only people and we just announced to our respective families that we were getting married. Then I was working and he was playing cricket so, we didn’t really know what the background angst were.”

She further added that they were denied being given the wedding venue at the last minute and they ended up getting married at a friend’s house.

“My family had organised the wedding at Fort William because they were very worried about what might happen since there were a lot of threats. But Fort Williams refused at the last minute because some of the baraats that were coming had some Army connection. In the end, they found some Ambassador friend’s big house,” she added.

