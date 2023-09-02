Bun Tikki: Zeenat Aman to make comeback with Manish Malhotra's production venture

Manish Malhotra is easily one of the most successful and popular fashion designers in Bollywood. He is single-handedly known for ushering in a new wave of chiffon sarees in vibrant hues, sleek cut blouses, and slinky western outfits. After working as a designer for so many years, Malhotra is now changing gears. He has turned into a producer and started a production company called Stage5 Production. His recent project will headline none other than the legendary and veteran actress Zeenat Aman.

Zeenat Aman to make a comeback with Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki

On September 2nd, Malhotra took to Instagram to announce his production venture titled Bun Tikki. The film will function as a comeback vehicle for Zeenat Aman and also star Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi. It will be directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and produced by Manish Malhotra, Jio Studios and Jyoti Deshpande. Bun Tikki will go on the floors in November this year. Malhotra wrote in the caption, "The hard work of 3:5 years of #stage5production has also lead to curating and nurturing #BunTikki a special and sensitive film starting November 2023.."

Radhika Apte to feature in Manish Malhotra's maiden production venture

Earlier, Malhotra had taken to his Instagram handle to announce the first project under his new production house called Stage 5 Productions. Sharing the clapboard where some of the details of the film are mentioned, Manish wrote, "Today we boarded the #Train from Chhapraula ‘with @radhikaofficial @divyenndu @anshumaan_pushkar @sauraseni1 @sharat_saxena @kushakapila and @anuragkashyap10 directed by @tiscaofficial produced by #jyotideshpande @malhotra_dinesh @officialjiostudios @stage5production."

Right after Malhotra announced his entry into film production, several celebrities congratulated him on his new journey. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "So so happy for you my darling Manu love you...youuu the bestest.” Karan Johar wrote, “Manish...More power to you...You are a mega achiever in fashion...and films are your passion...Stage 5 will be a testament of that passion...can't wait to see this journey unfold...” Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and other celebrities congratulated him in the comment section.

