Buniyaad actor Mangal Dhillon passes away after prolonged battle with cancer

Veteran actor, director, and producer Mangal Dhillon passed away on June 11 after he lost his battle with cancer. The veteran actor's condition was critical and he was undergoing treatment at Ludhiana Hospital where he breathed his last. He is remembered for his stint in Ramesh Sippy's 1986 show Buniyaad. His family members took to social media to confirm the news. His industry colleagues and other notable personalities mourn the loss of the talented actor.

Mangal Dhillon's death

The actor hailed from Faridkot district of Punjab and started his career in theatre there. He had a long and successful career in film and television industry. Confirming the news of his death, his family members uploaded a note on social media that reads, “Aaj sadde Harman piyare Mangal Dhillon ji Sanu sariyan nu alvida keh ke akal chalana kar gaye ne… waheguru ji ohna nu sachkhand vich apne charna vich niwas bakshe.. (Today, our dear Mangal Dhillon has said his last farewell to us. May Waheguru bless him)."

Saddened by the news of the actor's death, former Rajya Sabha MP Sukhbir Singh Badal took to social media to upload a photo of the actor and express his condolences. He wrote, "It’s a big loss to the world of Indian Cinema. His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many."

Mangal Dhillon's career

The late actor worked in many TV shows and films. Starting his career as a theatre artist, he ventured into the world of TV shows in 1986 when he made his debut with Katha Sagar. In the same year, he was seen essaying the role of Lubhaya Ram in the popular telly drama Buniyaad. Other popular TV shows that proved his acting mettle include Junoon, Kismat, The Great Maratha, Panther, Ghutan, Sahil, Maulana Azad, Mujrim Hazir, Rishta, Yug, and Noorjahan. In the initial years, he also worked in Radio plays as a voice artist. He also featured in popular films including Khoon Bhari Maang, Zakhmi Aurat, Dayavan, Kahan Hai Kanoon, Naaka Bandi, Amba, Akayla, Janasheen, Train To Pakistan, and Dalaal, among others.

