Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari finds Madhuri Dixit inspiring & aspires to become like her

Sharvari has been praised for her performance in the recently released Bunty Aur Babli 2. The comedy-drama which is a sequel to Bunty Aur Babli also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sidhant Chaturvedi. Though the film box office collection is slow but the film has touched the audience’s heart. The comedy film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed and written by debutante Varun V. Sharma. Sharvari shared her thoughts on becoming a star and said that she wants to become like Madhuri Dixit.

Sharvari says, “Being a Maharashtrian, I have grown up idolising Madhuri Dixit. My family and everyone I know, is a huge fan of her. Hailing from our state, she became a pan Indian superstar who ruled the hearts of innumerable people. Artists like me, who are from Maharashtra, aspire to be like Madhuri Dixit and achieve fame and have the brilliance of craft that she possessed. She is an inspiration to us all. I have danced on her songs, performed on her scenes since childhood.”

The actress further adds, “Even before my debut, she has been a huge reference point for me as I have tried to take notes from her performances. I hope to make her proud one day and the people of my state and my country. I know I need their love and support to get the projects that I aspire to be in. My journey has just started and I know I have a really long way to go.”

About earning unanimous praise for her acting performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2, she says, “I’m truly humbled with the way people have appreciated my performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2. For someone who doesn’t belong to the industry, I have had my share of struggle and heartbreaks before I got this film as my debut and I cherish every bit of it. I know that I have poured my heart and soul into the film and I’m happy with the way people have received my performance and appreciated me. It truly means a lot.”

Sharvari is happy to have been able to showcase her skills well in her debut because she feels as outsider one has to deliver with their first film to get attention.