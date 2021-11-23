Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan's film drops by 60 percent on Monday, makes Rs 1 Cr

Ever since the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli was announced, fans could not keep their calm. The film that saw Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan uniting on the silver screen after almost a decade had fans excited. Be it the songs or the curiosity to watch the new Bunty and Babli in the form of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari had fans attracted towards the theatre. The movie that opened to mixed reviews from the audience, had a poor start at the box office. It was reported that the film made a collection of approx. Rs. 2.50 – 2.75 crore net. And now we hear that the film’s Monday collection has dropped further.

According to reports in Box Office India, Bunty Aur Babli 2 saw a big drop in collections as it collected 0.9-1 crore net on its first Monday. The film's collection has seen approx. 60 percent plus drop in the collection. Reportedly, the film has a total of 9 crore nett plus in four days and it may get to around 11.50 crore nett in its first week and that will be it for this film. If we compare it with Sooryavanshi’s collection then the Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer is lagging behind with a huge margin.

As per a report published in Box Office India, if Bunty Aur Babli 2 had been released before Sooryavanshi, the collections might have been higher. Besides, the con comedy has been witnessing a push in the evening shows. While the collections till now might have been a little disappointing, it will be interesting to see how Bunty Aur Babli 2 will fare in the coming days.

