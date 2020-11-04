Bunty Aur Babli 2 debutant Sharvari on her undying love for piano: Since childhood was influenced by music

Sharvari Wagh, who is making her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film film Bunty Aur Babli 2, has recently opened up about her passion and undying love for playing piano.

Sharvari Wagh is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Film’s Bunty Aur Babli 2. She is the female lead opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. Sharvari wears many hats as besides acting, she is also a pro at playing piano. Even before stepping into Bollywood, she made headlines. In a recent interview with DNA, Sharvari opened up about her passion for playing piano and revealed that since childhood she has been influenced by music.

The leading daily quoted her as saying, “Ever since I was a child, I was influenced by music. I used to love listening to music. I used to sit in my room and play the old cassettes. Then, I used to play CDs. Then I had an MP3 player. So, I always used to have some kind of music with me wherever I went or even if I am sitting idle, I used to listen to music. So, when I was 10 years old, my mom actually enrolled me in a keyboard class and I haven't stopped learning the keyboard even now!”

She further added, “The class I attended for good 8-9 years but up until today, whenever I listen to any song or any tune I like, it gets stuck in my head and I immediately come back home and try to set it on the keyboard and set my notes to it. So yes, I think, it brings me a lot of peace and brings me a lot of happiness when I play the keyboard. It really is a very integral part of me."

On being asked if audiences will get to see her musical side in films,the actress said she loves performing in films. She asserted that getting to play a piano in a film will be her dream project.

On a related note, directed by debutant Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will also reunite and Rani Mukerji.

