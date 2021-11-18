Bunty Aur Babli 2: Five things that you can expect from this Rani Mukerji & Saif Ali Khan starrer film

Helmed by debutant director Varun V. Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an upcoming comedy flick featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles. A sequel to the 2005 film of the same name, this comedy flick has now become the major talk of the town as the release of the movie is nearing. The plot of the film revolves around the life of two pairs of con artists belonging to different generations. When the younger ones steal the identity of the retired experts, the elder ones set out to beat them, thereby proving who’s better in the game. After facing delays owing to the ongoing pandemic, the much-anticipated is now all set to release theatrically on November 19, 2021. Ahead of the film’s release, here we have listed down five things that fans can expect from this comedy movie.

Rani Mukerji & Saif Ali Khan’s unmissable chemistry

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan were one of the leading Bollywood onscreen jodis. The two have starred together in umpteen light-hearted films including Ta Ra Rum Pum, Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic, Hum Tum and more. The duo’s onscreen chemistry has been loved and appreciated by both fans and critics alike. Now, almost after a decade, the two are all set to create their unmissable magic on the celluloid once again.

The Con Clash

As mentioned earlier, the central theme of the plot revolves around the clash between two different generations of con artists. While the younger ones have stolen the identity of the original experts, fans will get to witness the dramatic clash of two pairs of con artists. Only time will prove who will outrun others.

The comedy factor

Back in 2005, filmmaker Shaad Ali made a fun, frothy con-comedy about two people who cheat and steal. While the original story featured Rani Mukerji alongside Abhishek Bachchan, this upcoming movie might also have the same crackling chemistry between the lead actors with an impressive knack for physical comedy and sharp timing.

The transformation

The trailer initially sees Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan leading a normal life away from the world of fraud and cheating. It will be really interesting to watch how the couple decided to be normal and then completely transform themselves into con artists once again with a dash of comic timing.

The newness of newcomers

Fans have already seen Siddhant Chaturvedi’s captivating performance in Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh. Going by his past performances, it is sure that the star will pepper the film with his stunning aura. What’s more interesting is that he has a newcomer alongside him. It is a pair that no one has seen before, hence, it is likely that the two has something new to offer to fans. Well, we will just have to wait and see if they make it or break it.

