Bunty Aur Babli 2 makers to resume shooting from August; To shoot the film at YRF studios

Bunty Aur Babli 2 happens to be the much anticipated sequel of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer crime comedy.
11005 reads Mumbai
Remember Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli? The crime comedy was a huge hit among the audience and continues to be quite popular. Given the stupendous success of the movie, all eyes were on its much talked about sequel which will feature Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the lead. Ever since Bunty Aur Babli 2 was announced, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. However, the COVID 19 outbreak and the lockdown did affect the shooting and the project was halted before the final wrap up.

However, as the per the recent reports, debutant director Varun V Sharma is planning to resume the shooting soon. Reportedly, while the makers had completed a major chunk of the shooting before the lockdown, they are yet to shoot the last schedule of Bunty Aur Babli which includes a special number with the lead cast. And now, according to a report published in Mid Day, the makers are looking forward to beginning shooting in August this year. The report also suggested that the special number, which was said to be shot in an outdoor location, will now be shot at the Yash Raj Film Studios to ensure the COVID 19 safety guidelines.

“The song is one of the highlights of the film. After much deliberation, Varun and producer Aditya Chopra decided that shooting it within the premises, with a minimal crew, would be the best course of action. That way, they will have the advantage of a controlled environment, making it easier to adhere to the guidelines. The track will be shot in August once the permissions are in place,” a source was quoted saying.

To note, while Bunty Aur Babli 2 will feature the Gen Y actors in the lead, it will have Saif stepping in Abhishek’s shoes opposite Rani. Interestingly, the movie will mark the Baazaar actor’s onscreen reunion with his Hum Tum co-star and it will be interesting to watch their chemistry on the big screen once again.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan on reuniting with Aditya Chopra in Bunty Aur Babli 2: Adi saying ‘Welcome back home’ means a lot

Credits :Mid-Day

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Nepo kids & that bloody yrf boss aditya Chopra....poor poor rani

