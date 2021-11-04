Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari & Siddhant drop Diwali wishes in super fun photos

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is just weeks away from release and the film's trailer as well as songs has already left fans excited. From the return of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan as the con artist to Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi's sizzling chemistry, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has already garnered attention and praise.

On the festival of Diwali, the four stars of Bunty Aur Babli 2 came together to wish their fans a very Happy Diwali. Dressed in their festive best, Siddhant shared a series of photos with Rani, Saif and Sharvari. In the pictures, the group of four can be seen smiling for the cameras, gorging on sweets and putting their best fashion foot forward.

Sharing the pictures, Siddhant captioned it, "From the team of Bunty Aur Babli 2 to you Happy Diwali #BuntyAurBabli2 coming to your nearest theatres on 19th November. #SaifAliKhan | #RaniMukerji | @sharvari | @pankajtripathi | @varun.v.sharma | @yrf | #YRF50."

Check out photos of Bunty Aur Babli 2 team celebrating Diwali below:

Just a few days ago, a brand new song from Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Sharvari and Siddhant released. Titled Luv Ju, the Arijit Singh track floored netizens and opened to positive response. The onscreen pair's sizzling chemistry was unmissable.

Click the link below to check out the song.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sharvari & Siddhant Chaturvedi dance away at Bunty Aur Babli 2 Luv Ju song launch