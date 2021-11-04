Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari & Siddhant drop Diwali wishes in super fun photos

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 12:02 PM IST  |  4.9K
   
Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari & Siddhant drop Diwali wishes in super fun photos
Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari & Siddhant drop Diwali wishes in super fun photos
Advertisement

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is just weeks away from release and the film's trailer as well as songs has already left fans excited. From the return of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan as the con artist to Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi's sizzling chemistry, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has already garnered attention and praise. 

On the festival of Diwali, the four stars of Bunty Aur Babli 2 came together to wish their fans a very Happy Diwali. Dressed in their festive best, Siddhant shared a series of photos with Rani, Saif and Sharvari. In the pictures, the group of four can be seen smiling for the cameras, gorging on sweets and putting their best fashion foot forward. 

Sharing the pictures, Siddhant captioned it, "From the team of Bunty Aur Babli 2 to you Happy Diwali #BuntyAurBabli2 coming to your nearest theatres on 19th November. #SaifAliKhan | #RaniMukerji | @sharvari | @pankajtripathi | @varun.v.sharma | @yrf | #YRF50." 

Check out photos of Bunty Aur Babli 2 team celebrating Diwali below: 

Just a few days ago, a brand new song from Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Sharvari and Siddhant released. Titled Luv Ju, the Arijit Singh  track floored netizens and opened to positive response. The onscreen pair's sizzling chemistry was unmissable.

Click the link below to check out the song. 

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sharvari & Siddhant Chaturvedi dance away at Bunty Aur Babli 2 Luv Ju song launch

 

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹199.00
₹899.00 (78%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹2,499.00
₹2,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

₹12,499.00
₹14,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Boat Rockerz 245v2 Wireless Bluetooth V5.0, 8 Hours Playback Time, Ipx5 Sweat And Water Resistance, In-built Mic And Voice Assistant(raging Red)

Boat Rockerz 245v2 Wireless Bluetooth V5.0, 8 Hours Playback Time, Ipx5 Sweat An...

₹849.00
₹2,490.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
View All