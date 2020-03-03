Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant & Sharvari wrap up Abu Dhabi schedule; See Photo

Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari were in Abu Dhabi to shoot for Bunty Aur Babli 2. Recently, the team wrapped up the schedule and posed for a cool photo in the city. Check it out.

A film sequel that has been in the news for quite some time is Bunty Aur Babli 2. Starring Rani Mukerji, , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari as the classic cons, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is all set to double the fun in the sequel to the 2005 rom-com. The film’s first schedule was shot in Mumbai and a few days back, Saif, Rani, Siddhant and Sharvari headed to Abu Dhabi to shoot the fun and dramatic climax of the sequel. While Saif and Rani have done films before, it is exciting for audiences to see them again on the silver screen after many years.

On Tuesday, Saif, Rani, Siddhant and Sharvari called it a wrap on the Abu Dhabi shooting schedule of Bunty Aur Babli 2. As they announced the wrap, the star cast struck a cool pose together and looked happy to have finished the shooting for their upcoming film. In the photo, Rani can be seen clad in a cool printed outfit while Saif is seen sporting a casual tee with jeans. Siddhant can be seen dressed in a floral shirt with a brown jacket and jeans while Sharvari is seen looking pretty in a crop top and jeans.

All four stars of Bunty Aur Babli 2 were sporting cool sunglasses as they posed in front of a building in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi shooting schedule was to film the climax of the Bunty Aur Babli 2. Recently, the release date of Bunty Aur Babli 2 was announced with a video and fans of the Rani and Saif were eager to see the two together after many years. When Saif came on board, Rani too mentioned that she is looking forward to working with him again. Saif was also excited to be a part of the project. Directed by Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to release on June 26, 2020.

Check out Rani, Saif, Siddhant and Sharvari’s photo:

