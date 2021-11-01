Bunty Aur Babli 2’s Luv Ju ft. Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari is a new gen take on love to get you grooving

There is a lot of hype about Bunty Aur Babli 2 ever since it is announced. The trailer got a lot of appreciation from the fans and they cannot wait to see the OG Bunty & Babli, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan’s clash with the new-gen Bunty & Babli Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Recently the first song from the film Tattoo Waaliye was released and the peppy number was showered with love by the fans. Today the new song Luv Ju is out and we bet this too will touch the chords of your heart within no time.