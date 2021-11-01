Bunty Aur Babli 2’s Luv Ju ft. Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari is a new gen take on love to get you grooving

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:11 PM IST  |  9.3K
   
Bunty Aur Babli 2’s Luv Ju ft. Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari is a new gen take on love to get you grooving
Bunty Aur Babli 2’s Luv Ju ft. Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari is a new gen take on love to get you grooving (Pic credit - YouTube)
Advertisement

There is a lot of hype about Bunty Aur Babli 2 ever since it is announced. The trailer got a lot of appreciation from the fans and they cannot wait to see the OG Bunty & Babli, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan’s clash with the new-gen Bunty & Babli Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Recently the first song from the film Tattoo Waaliye was released and the peppy number was showered with love by the fans. Today the new song Luv Ju is out and we bet this too will touch the chords of your heart within no time. 

Advertisement

Credits: YouTube


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Optima Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Slim Durable Laptops Backpack, Water Resistant College School Computer Bag For Women & Men Fits 15.6 Inch Laptop And Notebook (grey)

Optima Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Slim Durable Laptops Backpack, Water Res...

₹549.00
₹1,499.00 (63%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All