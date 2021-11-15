Bunty Aur Babli 2’s Pankaj Tripathi recalls getting conned years ago: I made sure to make only cheque payment

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the busiest actors currently working in the Hindi film industry. His latest release Bunty aur Babli 2 costarring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be coming out on 19 November. Pankaj Tripathi has several other releases lined up including Ranveer Singh led ‘83’, Bachchan Pandey, and Oh My God 2 amongst others. Pankaj in a recent chat with PTI spoke about getting conned years ago by an agent from which point he made sure to make only cheque payments instead of cash payments.

Speaking about getting conned, Pankaj mentioned that he realized the scam after a few months. He said, “When I contacted the company to check on the policy, they denied having it. After this, I made sure to make only cheque payments. It was a small amount of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 but the incident made me aware.” Pankaj also spoke Bunty aur Babli 2 and said, “In the film, the new Bunty Aur Babli are tech-savvy. The old con couple had an old world set-up. In this new digital age, in a bid to earn quick money some people, unfortunately, get trapped. It is the right time to come up with a film like this.”

Pankaj spoke about not taking the success on his head and said, “This has not happened overnight. It has taken a lot of time to be here. I am 45-years-old today and at this age, the success won’t get to my head because you know and understand life. So, my perspective is a little different.”