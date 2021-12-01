Bunty aur Babli 2’s Sharvari Wagh calls Kareena Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit her idols: I also like Hrithik Roshan

Sharvari Wagh made her debut with the recent release Bunty aur Babli 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan. The film is a sequel to Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s ‘Bunty aur Babli’ which was released in 2005 and also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part. In a recent chat with India Today, Sharvari spoke about the film getting delayed due to COVID 19 and said, “During Covid-19, everyone went through a big emotional upheaval and life as we know it was disrupted. But things are back to normal now and that’s a huge relief.”

Sharvari spoke about her idols in the film industry and said, “For me, it has been Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit. I love them with all my heart. I also like Hrithik Roshan. Who has not watched Hrithik and has said that they want a film with him? Also, Saif sir was so good in Hum Tum. I think all these people have really inspired me.” Sharvari also spoke about learning a lot from Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan’s humility while working on set with them.

Sharvari mentioned that both Rani and Saif know everyone’s name on the set and the department people work in. She said, “They know everyone’s name on set. They even know what their department is. They acknowledge the fact that there are 100-200 people behind a poster and this whole film. They have taught us to give that respect and they have taught us that this film is not just us. It is 200-300 more people and the audience as well.”

Also Read| Sharvari Wagh’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 promotional wardrobe is every girl’s dream come true