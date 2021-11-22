Bunty Aur Babli 2’s Sharvari Wagh reveals she once gatecrashed Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party: Nobody knew me

Sharvari Wagh is starring alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘Bunty aur Babli 2’. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the leading parts. YRF’s production marks the debut of Sharvari. The cast of the film has recently been on a promotional spree. In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Sharvari spoke about gatecrashing Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party once with some of her friends, who were on the guestlist though Sharvari was not. Sharvari mentioned that she sneaked in quickly before the security verified her name on the list. Siddhant mentioned that he never did anything like this.

Sharvari said, “I have a few friends, who were going to the party and I tagged along. I tagged in too fast as they have a list of guests at the door. This was when nobody knew me.” Siddhant mentioned that he does not have the guts to pull anything like this and said, “Itni himmat nahi huyi ke Sonam Kapoor ke party mein jaun (I’ve never had the guts to crash Sonam Kapoor’s party).” In a chat with IANS, Sharvari mentioned that her parents are her biggest cheerleaders.

Sharvari said, “Growing up, going to the mall with my family meant that my dad (Shailesh) and I would look for any kid's contests happening there and participate. Be it dance, singing, acting or running, my father used to encourage me to participate and have fun. I have no concept of stage fright thanks to both my parents. When I was a kid my mom (Namrata) used to sign me up for all activities in my neighborhood functions from dancing to comparing the show."

