Bunty Aur Babli 2 Song Tattoo Waaliye: Saif Ali Khan, Rani, Siddhant & Sharvari are here to make you groove

Upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 first song Tattoo Waliye has finally been released today. The makers had created a lot of buzz for the song and now finally fans can watch the foot tapping number. The song features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari. The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit film Bunty Aur Babli which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as leads. The drama is scheduled to release theatrically on 19 November 2021.

The song opens with Saif Ali Khan and Rani, dressed in shiny attire, dancing on the floor. Their tattoos were also seen. Both were seen shaking legs. Then, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari are also introduced as Bunty and Babli as they flaunt their tattoos. All four were seen giving each other competition. The first track of the film is a grooving number and will make you dance.

Sharing the video on its Twitter handle, YRF wrote, “An early start to the weekendddd! Groove to the rhythm of #TattooWaaliye NOW, check out the song. Catch #BuntyAurBabli2 at your nearest big screen on 19th November.”

Watch the song here:

The trailer received an overwhelming response from the fans. It is a full entertainment package. Rani Mukerji and Saif have now left their old work and is settled. But they came to know that someone is using their name Bunty Aur Babli and cheating people. And then starts the mad drama! Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari are introduced in the film. It will be interesting to see how they will catch them.