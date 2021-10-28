Bunty Aur Babli 2 Song Tattoo Waaliye: Saif Ali Khan, Rani, Siddhant & Sharvari are here to make you groove
The song opens with Saif Ali Khan and Rani, dressed in shiny attire, dancing on the floor. Their tattoos were also seen. Both were seen shaking legs. Then, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari are also introduced as Bunty and Babli as they flaunt their tattoos. All four were seen giving each other competition. The first track of the film is a grooving number and will make you dance.
Sharing the video on its Twitter handle, YRF wrote, “An early start to the weekendddd! Groove to the rhythm of #TattooWaaliye NOW, check out the song. Catch #BuntyAurBabli2 at your nearest big screen on 19th November.”
Watch the song here:
The trailer received an overwhelming response from the fans. It is a full entertainment package. Rani Mukerji and Saif have now left their old work and is settled. But they came to know that someone is using their name Bunty Aur Babli and cheating people. And then starts the mad drama! Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari are introduced in the film. It will be interesting to see how they will catch them.
Also Read: Bunty aur Babli 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi on dancing with Rani & Saif in Tattoo Waaliye: We were a house on fire