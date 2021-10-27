Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan & Rani Mukerji all set to rock with ‘Tattoo Waliye’; Song to be out tomorrow

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji were one of the most loved on-screen Jodi’s of Bollywood. Their pair has given us some amazing movies and chartbuster songs that we still like to groove to. Well, not only the fans, even Saif and Rani love dancing to peppy numbers with each other for their films and interestingly they have gotten another chance to entertain the audiences with their foot-tapping song in their upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype.

Reportedly, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has a dance number titled Tattoo waliye in which Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan would be shaking a leg together after a long time. Saif is quite excited to pair with his Hum Tum co-star again and while talking to Mid Day he revealed, “Every on-screen Jodi has a unique calling card for audiences. For Rani and me, it has been romantic comedies. We have been lucky to have had chart-busting songs. Hum Tum, especially, had blockbuster music. Rani and I had a blast filming such songs and dancing to them. We definitely needed a song like this one to dance to again. It is a fun party track that will pull people to the dance floor.”

Talking about the song Rani Mukerji reveals that this song is a groovy number and it will get stuck in the head when you hear it. Well, Rani and Saif will be accompanied by the new-gen Bunty Aur Babli, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the track. Both the actors admit to having worked hard for this song. Tattoo waaliye has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Pardeep Singh Sran and will release tomorrow.

