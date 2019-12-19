Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan & Rani Mukerji reunite after 11 years as original cons; Here’s what they say

After announcing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari as a part of Bunty Aur Babli 2, makers have roped in Saif Ali Khan alongside Rani Mukerji for the sequel. Saif and Rani will be seen together after 11 years in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

One of the hit films that came back in 2005 was Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2. While the film was a huge hit and Abhishek and Rani were loved as the con duo, the sequel didn’t come even after much demand. Now, Yash Raj Films have finally found Bunty in to replace Abhishek Bachchan and star with Rani Mukerji in the lead. Apart from the announcement of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the sequel, Saif and Rani will be seen together in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

In a report in Hindustan Times, Saif and Rani were delighted to reunite after 11 years. Last, Rani and Saif were seen in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic in 2008 and their on screen pairing received a lot of love. Now, as they gear up to play the cons, Saif and Rani are excited about the film. Rani revealed in the chat that things couldn’t work out with Abhishek and they will miss him. But, she also shared that she is happy to get a chance to work with Saif again. Rani said, “We are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I’m really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2.”

(Also Read: Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan's Bunty Aur Babli gets a sequel; THESE actors to play the lead roles)

Saif, who has had electrifying chemistry with Rani in Hum Tum, Tara Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, was equally thrilled. He said, “It’s fresh, hilarious and extremely engaging. Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other and I’m looking forward to our creative collaboration again.” About the film, the Laal Kaptaan star mentioned that the script is completely new and fresh for him. Saif said that it connected with him and is an out-and-out family entertainer.

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli sequel will feature two couples and apart from Rani and Saif, Siddhant and Sharvari will be seen together as cons. With two couples, we can’t wait to see how things pan out for this highly awaited sequel. The film will be produced by Aditya Chopra. Meanwhile, Saif will be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with . The film released on January 10, 2020. Rani’s film, Mardaani 2 is doing quite well and has been getting rave reviews.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More