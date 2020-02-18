Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari’s film locks a release date

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The release date was just announced and the film will hit the screens this year.

After a long wait, and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 has locked a release date and the good news is that the sequel to the 2005 film will hit the screens in 2020. Yes, the film that will bring together Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Rani and Saif will hit the screens on June 26, 2020. The announcement regarding the release date was just made and the video mentioned that once again, fans can gear up to get conned by their favourite Bunty Aur Babli.

A video announcement featured the name of the cast that included Rani, Saif, Siddhant and Sharvari and the release date. As per a recent report, the film’s shoot had been going on from the past 2 months and now, Saif and Rani along with Siddhant and Sharvari will be heading to shoot in Abu Dhabi for the climax shoot. Directed by debutante director Varun Sharma, the film’s climax has been kept in line with the modern times and hence, the director chose Abu Dhabi for the shoot.

Sharma had told the daily that Rani and Saif’s film’s climax will be shot at the backdrop of the landscapes in Abu Dhabi and hence, it will be kept slick. The director had mentioned that Siddhanrt and Sharvari will also be joining Rani and Saif on the 10-day climax shoot in Abu Dhabi. When Rani had spoken about Saif joining the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2, she had mentioned that she looks forward to working with him again. Rani had even mentioned that things didn’t workout with Abhishek Bachchan and hence, Saif took over.

Check it out:

A while back, when Saif joined the cast, he too was happy to work with Rani again after 11 years. Saif had mentioned that he had worked with Mukerji back in Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and hence, he was excited about Bunty Aur Babli 2. About the film, Saif had mentioned that the film’s script is ‘fresh and hilarious and extremely engaging’ and hence he was happy to be on board the film. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will hit the screen on June 26, 2020.

Credits :YouTube

