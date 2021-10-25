Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan, Rani, Siddhant & Sharvari's EPIC battle of disguise as they take on new cons

After creating a massive buzz in the town Rani Mukerjee and Saif Ali Khan’s much awaited Bunty Aur Babli 2 is all set to hit the theatres next month and the audience can’t keep calm about it. Interestingly, the Varun V Sharma will also witness newcomers Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari playing the new generation Bunty Aur Babli. Interestingly, the con drama will not just see the original Bunty Aur Babli taking on the new cons, but the movie will also witness an epic battle of disguise as well.

Talking about the same, Saif stated, “Films on con jobs have historically had great disguises and that's half the fun. Nowadays we have prosthetics and makeup of a totally different level so people can expect really amazing get-ups and disguises from the cast and doing all that was a lot of fun”. Adding to this Rani asserted, “Both sets of con-couples are extremely intelligent. They are the best when it comes to wearing disguises because they are the best at conning people with this skill. In this film, they come face to face with each other and it’s a battle to watch out for”.

On the other hand, Siddhant and Sharvari can’t keep calm about being a part of the movie. The Gully Boy actor is elated to have played multiple avatars in Bunty Aur Babli 2. “When you do a film like Bunty Aur Babli, you promise people that they will get to see the lead actors in disguises to pull off elaborate cons and this film will over-deliver in this regard,” he was quoted saying. Meanwhile, Sharvari added, “I have been extremely fortunate to get a dream debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2. You don’t often get projects in which you play so many roles. I was determined to perform each one of them convincingly because the audience needs to be invested in the disguise so that they enjoy the con thoroughly. I had the best time getting into these looks/avatars like a complete shifter and just putting my best foot forward”.

For the uninitiated, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release on November 19, 2021