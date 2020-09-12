Bunty Aur Babli 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji & Saif Ali Khan can't keep calm as they wrap the shoot

As fans are waiting for Bunty Aur Babli 2, it is reported that the team has finished the shooting of the movie and have recently wrapped with a fun song.

Remember the 2005 release crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli? The movie was a hit among the audience and for years, fans have been waiting for a sequel to the movie. But now the wait is over as the makers are finally coming up with Bunty Aur Babli 2 featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and in the lead. While the fans can't keep calm for the movie, as per a recent update, the team has finally wrapped the shooting.

According to media reports, the team had wrapped with film with the shooting of a fun song which was shot during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. To note, the makers had made sure to take all the necessary precautions on the sets to keep the deadly virus at bay. Talking about the same, Saif stated, "These are highly sensitive times and actors, producers and crew will have to be extra cautious because there is a risk element. I was amazed by the steps taken to ensure that we have the best shooting experience. It felt safer than at home."

Meanwhile, Rani, who is elated to be a part of the franchise once again called the shooting a nostalgic ride. "We had an amazing time shooting with each other. It brought back so many memories of us shooting before the pandemic and the entire team brought it all to the dance floor," she said.

Interestingly, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will mark Siddhant's first collaboration with Rani and Saif and the Gully Boy actor is elated to be a part of the movie. On the other hand, the movie also happens to be Sharvari's debut movie and she is excited to share the screen with a stellar cast. "BB2 is my first film and the team of my debut film will always hold a very special place in my heart. I missed the entire team thoroughly and I was waiting to meet them again to wrap the film. As luck would have it, we had to wrap by shooting a fun song sequence and there was no better way to meet the entire team again and bring the house down with a lot of positivity, joy, and madness," the newcomer was quoted saying.

To note, while BB2 happens to be the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli, Saif will be seen stepping into Abhishek Bachchan's shoes for the movie. Helmed by Varun V Sharma, the movie is bankrolled by YRF.

Credits :IANS

