Bunty Aur Babli 2 Teaser: OGs Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan clash with newbies Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari

Ever since the makers have announced the sequel of the popular crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli, the audience has been looking forward to watching Rani Mukerji reprising the role of a carefree Babli. Interestingly, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is coming with a great ensemble of cast including Saif Ali Khan as Bunty and newcomers Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead. And while the audience can’t keep calm for this much awaited sequel, the makers have now released the teaser of Bunty Aur Babli 2 and it has taken the internet by a storm.

The one minute 26 seconds teaser begins with Saif and Rani expressing their excitement to share the screen space after 12 years. But soon to their surprise, they are joined by the new gen Bunty Aur Babli aka Siddhant and Sharvari which leaves Saif and Rani perplexed. What follows next is a series of hilarious reactions. The teaser has perfectly given a glimpse of a quirky clash between the original Bunty Aur Babli with that of ‘nayi peedi’ Bunty Aur Babli. Talking about it, Saif, who plays the OG Bunty aka Rakesh, reveals, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a game of cat and mouse between the OG con couple and the New con couple trying to prove that they are better than what the originals were in their prime. This will spark the rivalry and it’s just hilarious because of how intelligently the script has been written to show this madness.”

It’s Bunty aur Babli vs Bunty aur Babli this time TEASER OUT NOW. Trailer will be out on 25th October Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21 pic.twitter.com/odW5n6iLwf — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 22, 2021

On the other hand, Rani also shared her views on this quirky twist and said, “The video is a true reflection of what the film has to offer to audiences which is non-stop entertainment and non-stop comedy. Though in the unit, we play ourselves and not the characters in the film, it has been smartly written with trolling humour as Saif and I go after Siddhant and Sharvari and vice versa.”

Helmed by Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to hit the theatres on November 19 this year.

