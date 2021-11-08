Bunty Aur Babli 2 title track to be a tribute to the OG con comedy; Makes Siddhant Chaturvedi nostalgic

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been one of the most talked about movies of the year for all the legit reasons. The movie has been the much awaited sequel of Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan’s 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli. The Varun V Sharma directorial will have Rani reprising the role of Babli along with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead. And while the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2, it is now reported that the title track of the movie will be a homage to the first installment.