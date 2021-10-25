Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant & Sharvari's film is high on drama, madness

The much-awaited trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 has finally been released today. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari in the lead roles. The crime comedy film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Varun V. Sharma. This is a sequel to the 2005 hit film Bunty Aur Babli which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as leads. To note, its release was postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus and was scheduled to release theatrically on 19 November 2021.

Coming to the trailer, the video opens with a background voice that introduces Rani Mukerji and Saif. Both are now seen as parents of one child and are settled in their life. They have left their previous work of conning people. But in the next scene, they are seen sitting on a railway track all tied up. Pankaj Tripathi, who is a police officer, is introduced, and he informs them that there is news that Bunty and Babli have returned. And then starts the mad drama! Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari are introduced in the film. Viewers see how they con people using Bunty & Babli’s name.

A few weeks earlier, the makers had released the teaser of the film and it received a good response from the fans.