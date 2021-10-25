Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant & Sharvari's film is high on drama, madness
Coming to the trailer, the video opens with a background voice that introduces Rani Mukerji and Saif. Both are now seen as parents of one child and are settled in their life. They have left their previous work of conning people. But in the next scene, they are seen sitting on a railway track all tied up. Pankaj Tripathi, who is a police officer, is introduced, and he informs them that there is news that Bunty and Babli have returned. And then starts the mad drama! Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari are introduced in the film. Viewers see how they con people using Bunty & Babli’s name.
A few weeks earlier, the makers had released the teaser of the film and it received a good response from the fans.
Watch the trailer here:
Do se bhale… chaar Bunty aur Babli are back, but with a twist! Trailer OUT NOW. Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21 pic.twitter.com/7rwae5X2uG— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 25, 2021
Earlier in the interview, Saif Ali Khan had revealed that for the role in the film he had to gain several kilos. He is playing the role of railway ticket collector and now will be seen as a simple man who has left conning people. He is enjoying a simple life.
