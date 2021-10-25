Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Twitterati excited as Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji return to take on new cons

Rani and Saif in Bunty Aur Babli 2
Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Twitterati excited as Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji return to take on new cons
After a long wait, the trailer of Bunty Aur Bali 2 featuring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji is out and well, it seems to have impressed the audience. Featuring Saif and Rani as the lead pair, the sequel promises to double the fun as the OGs take on new cons, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, who pretend to be the original Bunty Aur Babli. Interestingly, Bunty Aur Babli 2 marks on screen reunion of Saif and Rani after 12 years and fans were excited for it. The Twitter reaction to the trailer is in and it seems fans are loving the epic battle between OGS and imposters. 

A user wrote, "It’s a superb trailer can’t wait to see this Hum Tum jodi come back!! But still the original Bunty Aur Babli are not back. It’s still mind blowing to see though". Another fan wrote, "Incredibly extraordinary entertainment, funny,nostalgic and great trailer #RaniMukerji and #SaifAliKhan is truly heavenly pair Babli is back as the hottest funniest mother ever #RaniMukerji is all glamorous, gorgeous, beautiful and hilarious." Another wrote, "Superb trailer. Too much fun. #SaifAliKhan #RaniMukerji pair is always a treat to watch. And then there is the super talented MC Sher @SiddhantChturvD & #Sharvari - this should be fun. #BuntyAurBabli2."

The trailer also showcases actors like Asrani and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles and that seemed to have caught the attention of netizens. Fans also loved the several disguises donned by Saif and Rani to take on the imposters Siddhant and Sharvari. Earlier, the first looks of Siddhant and Sharvari were also released on social media and fans were in awe of the new cons joining the Bunty and Babli gang. 

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is directed by Varun Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film will release in theatres on November 19, 2021. 

Comments
Anonymous : Pls sharvari looks so DAMN STUNNING!! I’m already a simp for her
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : The trailer is so damn fun... looking forward to it
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Rubbish
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : You’re rubbish
REPLY 0 4 hours ago

