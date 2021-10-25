Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Twitterati excited as Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji return to take on new cons

After a long wait, the trailer of Bunty Aur Bali 2 featuring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji is out and well, it seems to have impressed the audience. Featuring Saif and Rani as the lead pair, the sequel promises to double the fun as the OGs take on new cons, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, who pretend to be the original Bunty Aur Babli. Interestingly, Bunty Aur Babli 2 marks on screen reunion of Saif and Rani after 12 years and fans were excited for it. The Twitter reaction to the trailer is in and it seems fans are loving the epic battle between OGS and imposters.

A user wrote, "It’s a superb trailer can’t wait to see this Hum Tum jodi come back!! But still the original Bunty Aur Babli are not back. It’s still mind blowing to see though". Another fan wrote, "Incredibly extraordinary entertainment, funny,nostalgic and great trailer #RaniMukerji and #SaifAliKhan is truly heavenly pair Babli is back as the hottest funniest mother ever #RaniMukerji is all glamorous, gorgeous, beautiful and hilarious." Another wrote, "Superb trailer. Too much fun. #SaifAliKhan #RaniMukerji pair is always a treat to watch. And then there is the super talented MC Sher @SiddhantChturvD & #Sharvari - this should be fun. #BuntyAurBabli2."

It’s a superb trailer can’t wait to see this Hum Tum jodi come back!! But still the original Bunty Aur Babli are not back.

It’s still mind blowing to see though#BuntyAurBabli2 https://t.co/mYB5Bkp2Wh — Sanwali Saloniii (@sanwaliSaloniii) October 25, 2021

Incredibly extraordinary entertainment, funny,nostalgic and great trailer #RaniMukerji and #SaifAliKhan is truly heavenly pair Babli is back as the hottest funniest mother ever #RaniMukerji is all glamorous, gorgeous, beautiful and hilarious #BuntyAurBabli2 https://t.co/dvxMt7lOu8 — RANIE ROY (@MapleLe25476221) October 25, 2021

Rani and Saif i my second fav jodi !!

Hope they do blast in this#BuntyAurBabli2 https://t.co/1Azo2dfkcu — Dhriti ki #TejRa (@itsdc1) October 25, 2021

Nice trailer... a complete joy ride #BuntyAurBabli2 https://t.co/Ea3qs8uo0y — Bello King Khan (@Bellokingkhan) October 25, 2021

Superb trailer. Too much fun. #SaifAliKhan #RaniMukerji pair is always a treat to watch. And then there is the super talented MC Sher @SiddhantChturvD & #Sharvari - this should be fun. #BuntyAurBabli2 https://t.co/VDE5LH5w0l — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) October 25, 2021

Promising trailer ..Rani n Saif after such a long time ..Hum Tum ki yaad aa gayi ..missing AB jr though ..definitely watching this one #BuntyAurBabli2 https://t.co/XdRYM59PLU — Dr.Nupur ( Uttara) (@DrNupurrk) October 25, 2021

I've so many words to write about the trailer but gonna say one one thing. The trailer is really funny and four of them owned the trailer. Thank you Rani for doing a comedy role #RaniMukerji #BuntyAurBabli2 — Harshida (@iheart_rani) October 25, 2021

Kya kamaal ka trailer banaya hai !!

Apka kaam ek misaal se kam nahi @TripathiiPankaj @SiddhantChturvD Oyee Chatur tu mera favourite ban raha hai aajkal #HaNahiToh#BuntyAurBabli2 Can't wait to meet all the Consters. https://t.co/usQB7dAE60 — Khyati (@khyati_more) October 25, 2021

The trailer also showcases actors like Asrani and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles and that seemed to have caught the attention of netizens. Fans also loved the several disguises donned by Saif and Rani to take on the imposters Siddhant and Sharvari. Earlier, the first looks of Siddhant and Sharvari were also released on social media and fans were in awe of the new cons joining the Bunty and Babli gang.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is directed by Varun Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film will release in theatres on November 19, 2021.

