by Sampriti Dutta   |  Updated on Nov 19, 2021 07:44 PM IST  |  6.8K
   
Bunty Aur Babli 2 Twitter Review: 6 tweets to check before watching Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan's film
After a long wait of two years, Bunty Aur Babli 2 finally made its theatrical release today. The movie marks the comeback of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan as an on-screen couple. It also stars Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi and tells the story of two con couples from two different generations. Are you in two minds about spending your Saturday night at a movie hall watching Bunty Aur Babli 2? Well, here are some of the reviews from the Twitter world which might aid you in making your decision.

Here are some of the tweets:

The audience has mixed views for this rom-com. A few absolutely loved the movie and called it a sure-shot hit. A fan also appreciated the on-screen chemistry of Saif and Rani. They said that they just went to celebrate the duo after many years and love their pairing a lot. A fan also commented that they felt, though the movie’s first part was brilliant, it still didn’t manage to leave an impact. 

However, negative reviews against Bunty Aur Babli 2 have also piled up. A fan wrote that though they felt the idea was perfect, the execution wasn’t good and failed to work for the movie. Another called it a ‘snooze-fest’ explaining that it is boring and fails to engage the audience. A watcher wrote that the movie is not worth watching in the theatres.

Some more reviews:

Bunty and Babli 2’s’ predecessor Bunty Aur Babli starred Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan. In the sequel, Rani resumes her role whereas Saif Ali Khan took the baton from Abhishek.

