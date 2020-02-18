Bunty Aur Babli 2 VS Thalaivi: Saif, Rani starrer to lock horns with Kangana's film at the box office

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 to face a Box Office clash with Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi as both the films are slated for June 26, 2020 release.

The makers of and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 announced its release date a while ago. The comedy entertainer is all set to hit the screens on June 26 this year. The first installment starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan was a crowd-puller. Rani and Abhi play the titular cons Bunty and Babli gulling the rich in every corner. The infamous duo left no town untouched and soon they come in the eyes of a hard-edged police commissioner. The sequel brings Saif Ali Khan along with Rani Mukerji to the con comedy.

Interestingly, starrer Thalaivi too is slated for June 26, 2020 release where the actress steps into the shoes of political stalwart J. Jayalalithaa. It seems like the Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji film is all set to lock horns with the Kangana starrer. While Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be a light comedy, Kangana's Thalaivi is a biopic based on the life of Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Kangana Ranaut seems to be on a roll these days with three films in her pipeline. Her recent release Panga fetched her critical acclaim from all corners and she is now gearing up for her much-talked-about project Thalaivi. She will also be seen in the actioner titled Dhaakad and her first look as an IAF pilot from her upcoming film Tejas has recently taken over the internet. On the other hand, Saif too seems to be picking out of the box projects. He recently featured in starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman and both the films became a rage! Rani Mukerji's last Mardaani 2 too was an impactful and hard-hitting one and it will be interesting to see who aces the Box Office game this time.

