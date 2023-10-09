Bunty Aur Babli director Shaad Ali approaches Mumbai court over alleged theft of his script

Shaad Ali has delivered some really successful Bollywood films in the romance and comedy genre. Some of the films that he has directed are Bunty Aur Babli and Saathiya. Recently, he has been in the news over the alleged theft of one of his scripts. The director has now approached a Mumbai court for the same. Let's find out the details.

Shaad Ali moves to Mumbai court over his stolen script

According to India Today, director Shaad Ali has moved to a Mumbai court over the alleged theft of his script. Ali has requested the court to direct the police to file a case against two of his former colleagues over this issue. In his complaint, the Saathiya helmer stated that the two people had registered his script with the Screen Writers Association as their own. They were also pitching it to several production houses with the same claim.

Jay Bharadwaj, who is Ali's lawyer, has told the court that Ali has been working on the script for years. During research, he told the two men about the story. His lawyer also stated that the two men asked for the script on the pretext of giving suggestions for improvisation. Bharadwaj also revealed that Ali gave them 90 thousand each as a goodwill gesture even though there was no obligation.

The director claims that when he confronted the two men, they instead asked for five crores to "amicably settle the issue"' Ali also said that he was even threatened by them. After the hearing, the court mentioned that it might pass an order on Ali's complaint on October 12.

About Shaad Ali

Shaad Ali was born to filmmaker Muzaffar Ali and politician Suhasini Ali. He started his career as an assistant director of Mani Ratnam on Dil Se and made his directorial debut with the 2002 romantic drama Saathiya, starring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji. The film turned out to be a critical and commercial success. He then went on to direct another successful film, Bunty Aur Babli. It was followed by a string of films that underperformed like OK Jaanu, Kill Dill, and Soorma. His most recent directorial venture was the 2022 comedy-drama Mister Mummy, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. It turned out to be a failure.

