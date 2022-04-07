Bunty Aur Babli to Dostana, 5 films that prove Abhishek Bachchan has a brilliant comic timing

Abhishek Bachchan is currently promoting Dasvi, his upcoming film in which Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur also star. Tushar Jalota's film will be available to stream on Netflix starting April 7th. Fans are eagerly awaiting the movie’s release. Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most versatile and brilliant actors in Bollywood. Be it his dark and mysterious character ‘Lakshay Anand’ in the 2020 release Ludo or conman ‘Bunty’ in the blockbuster Bunty Aur Babli, Abhishek has bestowed us with characters that have left an impact on the audience. Abhishek Bachchan is especially amazing with the comedy genre and has always been successful in leaving his viewers in splits. His comic timing, body language and expressions always make the movies super entertaining. Here are some of the movies where Abhishek Bachchan absolutely impressed us with his impeccable coming timing -

Dostana

An absolute gem of comedy-drama, Dostana features Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles and was produced by Karan Johar. The whole concept of John and Abhishek pretending to be gay left the audience gasping for air as they laughed. Moreover, the dynamic between the duo and Kirron Kher, who was junior Bachchan’s mother in the movie was very entertaining as well.

Happy New Year

Directed by Farah Khan, this movie was one of the biggest hits of the year. If ‘ROFL’ (Rolling on the floor laughing) was a person, it would be Abhishek’s character of ‘Nandu Bhide’. Abhishek had a double-role in this movie, as he also essayed the role of Vicky Grover. Abhishek’s versatility was exceptionally demonstrated in this movie as he perfectly portrayed the contrasting personalities.

Bunty Aur Babli

Arguably one of Abhishek and Rani’s best works, Bunty and Babli, a Shaad Ali directorial, was an absolute masterpiece. Conman Bunty (portrayed by Abhishek) and his comic antics and impersonations of numerous people put a huge smile on the viewers faces that stayed long after the movie was over.

Housefull 3

Okay, who doesn’t love a good old Housefull movie? Housefull has to one of the most entertaining franchises in Bollywood. In the third instalment, Abhishek brought his very own charm and his character Bunty the wannabe rapper made the movie reach great heights.

Bluffmaster!

It seems like AB has an affinity towards conman dramas. Abhishek was a fraudster in this movie who tries to rectify himself for his girlfriend (played by Priyanka Chopra). Another splendid movie where Abhishek’s reaction to peculiar situations left us in splits.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan opens up on Aaradhya’s online school, feels it was ‘convenient’