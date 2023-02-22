Bunty aur Babli, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh reunite at airport today; React to paps asking about 3rd part

We all enjoyed watching the sequel to the superhit film Bunty Aur Babli which was released in 2021. The second part starred Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film was an entertaining ride and fans loved to watch it. Well, if you are someone who is waiting to watch the third part of this franchise then there might be a ray of hope for you all. We don’t know if that is going to happen or not, but before that can happen, we saw a cute reunion of Bunty and Babli at the Mumbai airport today. Saif and Sharvari bumped into each other at the airport and what followed was a cute interaction between them and the paps. Saif Ali Khan and Sharwari Wagh reunite at Mumbai airport today

Saif Ali Khan was seen in a casual attire at the airport today. He wore a black plain tee that he paired with blue denim. He completed his look with white sports shoes, a yellow watch and black sunglasses. Sharwari Wagh, on the other hand, looked cute in a white crop top that she paired with a skirt. The actress completed her look with white sports shoes and black sunglasses as well. Both the actors on spotting each other came together and hugged each other. Saif even went ahead to kiss the actress on her forehead. The excitement amidst the paparazzi seems to reach its peak upon spotting these two and they happened to ask the actors ‘Bunty Babli 3 kab aa rahi hai?’ Both the actors just smiled at this question. Check out the video:

Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh’s 2nd birthday It was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan’s 2nd birthday yesterday. We saw the entire family coming together for a big bash at their house. It was indeed a fun party and the pictures are proof of it.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan’s fun-filled 2nd birthday bash; PICS and VIDEO