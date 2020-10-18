Burjkhalifa Song: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's latest song from Laxmmi Bomb is all things over the top

In Burjkhalifa song, we get to see Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani busting some mean moves in an attire that is inspired from the city.

and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb trailer grabbed many eyeballs and sent fans into an overdrive, but the Internet seemed a bit divided. Now, the film's makers have dropped a brand new song featuring the two actors from the locales of Dubai. From the global city's glittering lights to its expansive desert, the song titled Burjkhalifa aptly gives us a good view of these locations and obviously the hugely popular Burj Khalifa.

In the song, we get to see Akshay and Kiara busting some mean moves in an attire that is definitely inspired from the city. There is plenty of gold, uber cool clothes and a hook step that the actors struggle through. A mix of Hindi and Punjabi, Burjkhalifa also features Akshay in a rather cool and young avatar.

First it was the reference of Beyonce in Khaali Peeli's song 'Beyonse Sharma Jaayegi' and now Laxmmi Bomb's lyricist seems to be a Kylie Jenner fan. The song is an upbeat track but on the whole it screams extra and loud.

Check out Laxmmi Bomb's Burjkhalifa song:

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the horror comedy drama Laxmmi Bomb is set to take the OTT route. The film will mark Kiara’s second collaboration with Akshay after 2019's Good Newwz. For the uninitiated, the film happens to be the remake of 2011 Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana.

What are your thoughts on the Burjkhalifa song? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

