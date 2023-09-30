Busan International Film Festival 2023: Karishma Tanna and Hansal Mehta's Scoop bags 2 nominations

Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) is one of the coveted fests that takes place annually in Busan, South Korea. This year too, the festival will be organised from October 4 to the 13. While several other international movies and artists have been nominated, Indian actress Karishma Tanna is also one of them. In fact, she is the only Indian actress nominated for an award at BIFF for her performance in the web series Scoop directed by Hansal Mehta.

Acclaimed actress Karishma Tanna who took over the television space before venturing into films must be ecstatic right now. Well, she is reportedly the only Indian actress to be nominated in the Best Lead Actress category at the prestigious film fest which will be attended by the crème de la crème of the film industries across the globe. Thanking the TV series director Hansal Mehta for trusting her with the part, the actress told ANI, “I am incredibly happy and overwhelmed by the response 'Scoop' has received. Playing the character of Jagruti Pathak has been an enriching experience, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. I am thankful to director Hansal Mehta for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of this incredible project.”

Not just her, the crime-drama series that tells the intriguing and compelling story of a journalist was also named in the Best Asian TV Series category.

Earlier, through her social media post, the actress expressed her excitement and gratitude after BIFF made the official announcement. The actress had penned, “Feels surreal even typing this. Wow! This is an honour for me. I am so happy to be nominated especially in a league of the other amazing talents. Thanku for the zillionth time @hansalmehta for giving me this Part. Thanku @netflix_in for trusting in me. Thanku @castingchhabra. And special Thanku to my entire Team of #Scoop #teamscoop” (sic)

Karishma Tanna’s work front

Karishma Tanna became a well-known actress for her roles in TV shows like Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. After working in the television industry for quite some time, she made her film debut with Dosti: Friends Forever in 2006 but rose to fame after the success of Grand Masti and Sanju.

