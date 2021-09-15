'Buying my own house soon': Hrithik Roshan responds as fans spot dampness on a wall in his home

Hrithik Roshan had recently posted a picture with his mother Pinky Roshan as he was on a breakfast date with her in their house. The picture that the actor posted was a selfie of him sitting on the chair while Pinky stood on the balcony looking out. In the picture, we could see a white wall behind Hrithik that looked gorgeous but a fan noticed the dampness on the wall which was right at the centre. This comment has grabbed everyone’s attention, but what was even more interesting was that Hrithik too replied to this comment.

One of the fans took to the comments section of ’s picture and wrote, “Gaur se dekhie Hrithik Roshan ke ghar me silan (Look closely, there’s a damp wall in Hrithik Roshan’s house).” Hrithik responded, “Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (Living in a rented apartment right now. I am buying my own house soon)”. The actor further added, “Aur seelan nahi hoga toh seelan ko theek karne ka mazaa kaise aayega bhai? (If there is no dampness, how will we enjoy the process of fixing it?)”.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan’s rented apartment, it was reported last year that the Roshan’s had rented an apartment in Juhu and were paying rent of ₹8.25 lakh per month. The October 2020 report also revealed that Hrithik bought apartments worth ₹97.5 crore in Mumbai. He intends on integrating them for a ‘mansion-in-the-air’. While one apartment is a duplex penthouse, the other is a single-storey home. The apartments are located on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of a building in the Juhu-Versova Link Road. The newspaper reported Hrithik paid ₹67.5 crore for the duplex and ₹30 crore for the 14th-floor apartment.

