Buzz Is: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai with Alia Bhatt in the race for Oscars?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali films have often made the noise in the international festive circuit as also the cine-going audience in the overseas market. The closest that India came to find a nomination at the prestigious Oscar ceremony in the last 2 decades was in 2002 with the SLB directorial, Devdas, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. And now, the latest buzz is, Gangubai fronted by Alia Bhatt is one of the few films that's in contention to be India's official entry for the Oscars this year.

The film has seen multiple premieres in the international belts earlier this year and was received with a standing ovation from the audience at the Cannes Film Festival too. On the business front, it is one of the highest grossing Indian films in the International belt, with an overseas collection of $7.50 million. Gangubai aside, there is a strong talk about SS Rajamouli's period drama, RRR, to be in the contention for the official entry to the Oscars.

The announcement about Oscars is expected to be made in a couple of months. Other films that might be in contention include the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directed The Kashmir Files, though we await the announcement from the officials. Talking of Gangubai, it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 10th directorial after Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Sawaariya, Guzaarish, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and Padmavat.

The filmmaker is currently busy shooting for HeeraMandi for Netflix and will then move onto his next directorial, Baiju Bawra in 2023. Talking of Alia, she is gearing up for the release of Brahmastra next. The Ayan Mukerji directorial marks the first time collaboration of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor and the film is touted to be one of the costliest films to be made in Indian cinema. Stay Tuned To Pinkvilla for more updates on Indian Films.

ALSO READ: Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 Nominations: Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jai Bhim bag top nods