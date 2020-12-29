Bye Bye 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana to Akshay Kumar; Top 10 Bollywood actors of the year

Many actors showcased their acting prowess in their respective movies this year. We have now zeroed it down to the top ten among them who outshone the same and made it to the hearts of the audience.

The year 2020 is almost on the verge of coming to an end. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the audience was able to enjoy a few movies in theatres during the first part of the year and later on OTT platforms. The journey began with the release of movies like Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which were theatrical releases. And this ends with the OTT release of Coolie No. 1 on December 25 which is among the last movies of the year.

Most of these movies have been declared hits, courtesy the spectacular performances put forward by the talented actors who have worked in the same. Be it Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior or be it Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan or Gulabo Sitabo, these actors not only showcased a brilliant acting prowess in the movies but also won the hearts of the audience through their respective characters. As 2020 comes to an end, we look back at the top 10 Bollywood actors of the year.

Here is Pinkvilla’s list of the top 10 Bollywood actors of 2020:

Ayushmann Khurrana

There is no denying the fact that the actor always gives out of the box performances in his movies. He proved the same this year with some brilliant acting that he showcased in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo. And yes, Ayushmann did win hearts again with his realistic portrayal of the character of a gay man in the former and a poor but greedy tenant in the latter.

Ajay Devgn

Despite having a single release this year, Ajay Devgn still makes it to our list for one reason, his power-packed performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. After having starred in movies of different genres like action and comedy, the actor also proved his worth in a historical drama.

Rajkummar Rao

The actor has never failed to impress us with his acting skills and his movies Ludo and Chhalaang have proved the same. Just like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao has also tried his hands in unconventional roles and always turned out successful.

Aditya Roy Kapur

It won’t be wrong to say that 2020 definitely belonged to Aditya Roy Kapur. He featured in not one but three movies namely Malang, Sadak 2, and Ludo. Though Sadak 2 could not make it to the heart of the audience, there is no denying the fact that the actor’s performance in the other two movies earned praise from the fans and critics.

Amitabh Bachchan

Despite having a single release this year, Big B still remains on our list, courtesy his amazing acting that stunned everyone in Gulabo Sitabo. No one can deny that his performance almost outshone Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance in the comedy-drama.

Akshay Kumar

The actor also had a single release in 2020 which is Laxmii. Although the film received a mixed response from the audience and critics, it is worth mentioning here that Akshay’s performance was highly praised in the same.

Tiger Shroff

The actor showcased his brilliance once again with the Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3. There is no doubt that Tiger is one hard-working guy and his spectacular performances in movies prove the same.

Vikrant Massey

The actor seems to be following Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao’s path as he chooses to play some out of the box characters in movies this year. Apart from the Deepika Padukone co-starrer Chhapaak, Vikrant had three more releases namely Cargo, Ginny Weds Sunny, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Pinkvilla’s tribute to the special ones:

Sushant Singh Rajput

The late actor is sadly no more with us but he gave one of his best and most memorable performances in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara. People will always remember him as the happy-go-lucky Immanuel Rajkummar Junior aka Manny who brought a smile to everyone’s face.

Irrfan Khan

Apart from Sushant, Bollywood lost another gem this year – Irrfan Khan. The late star who already made the country proud with his stint in international movies, featured in Angrezi Medium co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Radhika Madan. His performance in the movie will be remembered forever.

