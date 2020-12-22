Bye Bye 2020: From Burjkhalifa & Garmi to Dil Bechara & ButtaBomma; Top 10 Trending Music Videos of the Year

As we're days away from bidding adieu to 2020, we look back at the Top 10 trending music videos of the year which captured the hearts of millions and millions.

2020 has been a year like no other where the entire entertainment industry was literally on standstill mode owing to the coronavirus pandemic. While theatrical releases were limited, the music industry continued to thrive this year, giving us one chart-topper after another. When it comes to movie soundtracks, films like Malang, Dil Bechara and Love Aaj Kal reigned supreme.

There were many artists like Badshah and Guru Randhawa who released their own music with sure-shot trending music videos to follow. We also got to witness many Bollywood and Television actors featuring in their music videos to add more flavours and leave fans satiated when it comes to their music pallete. Let's not forget some bopping South tunes which managed to become viral sensations (ButtaBomma anyone?!). It was indeed a year to remember for music lovers as we were treated with varied content.

Check out the Top 10 Trending Music Videos of 2020 below (Note: The music video views count was as per the time of writing the article):

Genda Phool

You know you're in for a crackling music video when it features the gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez's killer moves, Badshah's rap and Payal Dev's crackling vocals. Genda Phool continues to be on our dance party playlist as the music video has garnered 685 million views and counting.

ButtaBomma

With Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's addictive choreography, David Warner's favourite song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo became a viral sensation also owing to the hypnotic tune. Currently, ButtaBomma MV has 481 million views and counting.

Garmi

Another viral sensation in the making, Street Dancer 3D's party number Garmi featuring and Nora Fatehi became an instant chart-topper. It's all thanks to Fatehi's sizzling dance moves! Garmi's music video currently has 349 million views and counting.

Naach Meri Rani

A combination we didn't know we needed! Guru Randhawa and Nora Faterhi gave us another hit single of 2020 with Naach Meri Rani. The futuristic music video of Naach Meri Rani has garnered 243 million views and counting.

Burjkhalifa

and Kiara Advani take over Dubai with their dancing magic as Burjkhalifa from Laxmii is the kind of song you'll find incredibly difficult to get out of your head. Burjkhalifa MV already has 168 million views and counting.

Shayad

While Love Aaj Kal was, unfortunately, a box-office disaster, the soundtrack was much appreciated especially Shayad which focused on Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's quirky on-screen love story. Shayad's romantic music video has earned 139 million views and counting.

Malang (Title Track)

Malang's entire soundtrack sets us in a trance state of mind but leading on top has to be Malang's title track mainly featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and . Malang (Title Track) MV currently has 112 million views and counting.

Dil Bechara - Title Track

Sushant Singh Rajput's charming presence is spread across the music video of Dil Bechara's title track as his simple dance moves wow us just as much as it did Sanjana Sanghi. Leaving us with the bittersweet feeling of his untimely demise and his last film with Dil Bechara, Dil Bechara - Title Track MV has earned 103 million views and counting.

Vaathi Coming

There's something about the upbeat tunes of Vaathi Coming from Master with Thalapathy Vijay's charming personality that you just can't get enough of. In an intriguing lyric music video, Vaathi Coming MV has 95 million views and counting.

Husnn Hai Suhaana

A more recent entry to the Top 10, we have the recreation of Coolie No. 1's iconic track Husnn Hai Suhaana for the remake starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. While it's only been a few days since Husnn Hai Suhaana MV dropped this month, it has already garnered 82 million views and counting.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2020: Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu to Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh; Celebrities who got hitched

Which was your favourite trending music video of 2020? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×