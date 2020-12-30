Bye Bye 2020: From Coolie No 1 to Sadak 2; Top 5 films that failed to impress the audiences

The year 2020 has been quite difficult and challenging for everyone around the globe. Every industry had to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and the glamorous film industry is no different. From movie theatres being shut down to losing many prominent actors, this year has been a very challenging one for Bollywood. The beginning of the year saw the release of some great films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, Malang, Thappad to name a few. There were also some big-budget films that failed to make a mark in 2020. As this year comes to an end, we bring to you five films that failed this year despite having A-listers in the lead roles.

Here’s are flop movies of Bollywood of 2020

1.Sadak 2

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film was among the most awaited films of this year owing to its stellar star cast. The film is the sequel to the 1991 film Sadak that had Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. The sequel revolved around the life of Aarya played by , who goes on a mission to seek revenge from Gyaan Prakash played by Makarand Deshpande. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the movie marked Mahesh Bhatt's return as a director after 20 years. However, as soon as its trailer was released, it became one of the most disliked videos on YouTube globally. Released on 28 August on an OTT platform, Sadak 2 failed to win the hearts of the audience. It garnered negative reviews both from the critics and the viewers. Sadak 2's IMDb rating is 1.1.

2. Khaali Peeli

The Maqbool Khan directorial featured Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. It marked the first collaboration of The Student of the Year 2 star with Dhadak actor. However, despite being a fresh pairing and much buzz, Khaali Peeli failed to make a mark and is among the flop movies of this year. The action comedy-drama, which released on an OTT platform, is an adaptation of the South Indian movie Taxiwala. The movie garnered 2.4 rating on IMDb.

3. Laxmii

Featuring and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the movie was one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film presented Khiladi Kumar in a never-before-seen avatar. For the first time in his career, he pulled off the role of a transgender. While he received accolades for his performance, overall the film failed as audiences had high expectations. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii is an official remake of the director’s Tamil blockbuster Kanchana. With this film, the Rowdy Rathore star returned to the horror comedy-genre after a decade since Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Joining the league of flop releases of this year, it got 2.3 rating on IMDb. The movie was released on 9 November 2020 on OTT platform.

4. Indoo Ki Jawani

Directed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani is among the films that had a theatrical release. It features Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead roles. The film opened to mixed reviews. Many pointed out that it lacked in the quotient of entertainment. Overall, the movie failed to woo the audience and proved to be another flop of 2020. IMDb gives 1.3 rating to Indoo Ki Jawani.

5. Coolie No. 1

Coolie No. 1 which is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name, has been in the news ever since it was announced. Though and Sara Ali Khan left no stone unturned to create a buzz about the film, it proved to be one of the biggest disasters of 2020 with netizens disliking Varun’s overacting in the film. It not just garnered bad reviews from viewers but also got thumbs down from critics. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 is one of the biggest flops of this year. It got 1.3 rating on IMDb.

